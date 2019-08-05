Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers fan struck in the head by foul ball

A fan is bloodied after a foul ball hit her off the bat of Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
A foul ball off the bat of Willie Calhoun struck an adult female fan down the right-field line in the first inning Sunday.

The fan was able to walk with help from Globe Life Park personnel up to the concourse. She was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Calhoun watched with concern as the fan was tended to.

Willie Calhoun's first-career triple cleared the bases in the seventh inning and lifted the Texas Rangers to a 9-4 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon.

