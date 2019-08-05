Texas Rangers fan struck in the head by foul ball

A fan is bloodied after a foul ball hit her off the bat of Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
AP
Emmanuel Clase, who made his major league debut for the Texas Rangers in Sunday’s win, hit 100 mph or faster on the radar gun several times. Rafael Montero earned his first MLB win since September 2017.
