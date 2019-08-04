Texas Rangers
Young Texas Rangers’ arms, including fireballer Emmanuel Clase, impressive in finale
If you needed another reminder of the Texas Rangers’ commitment to the future, you got one on Sunday.
Three rookies and a right-hander who missed all of 2018 after having Tommy John surgery helped lead Texas to a 9-4 win against the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park.
Pedro Payano made his second start (fourth appearance) and held the Tigers to two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Left-hander Brett Martin allowed one unearned run in 2/3 of an inning before Rafael Montero took over and earned the win (his first since 2017) by pitching a scoreless final 2 1/3 innings of relief. Texas signed Montero during the off-season after refusing a minor league assignment from the Mets and becoming a free agent.
And then there was rookie Emmanuel Clase ...
Emmanuel Clase makes debut
Rookie right-hander Emmanuel Clase, who was called up from Double-A Frisco on Friday, made his debut. The 21-year-old began the year with High-A Down East this season. Clase threw 25 pitches in 1 1/2 innings against the Tigers. Eight of his pitches were clocked at 100 mph or harder. Twice he hit 101 mph. He had 11 other pitches at 98 or 99 mph.
He’s the first Texas pitcher to hit 100 mph since Matt Bush in 2017. Jose Leclerc was clocked at 99.7 mph earlier this season.
“Don’t worry. I have a little more,” Clase said of his velocity. “I was excited. It wasn’t nervousness but excitement.”
It wasn’t as if Clase had a calm debut, either. He took over for starter Pedro Payano with one out and runners on first and second in the fifth. He forced a flyout and groundout to hold the Tigers’ lead at 3-2.
“That was probably the worst situation possible for a first outing,” Woodward said. “First and second, one out, the game on the line. He didn’t seem bothered by it. Got out of it. Came in the second inning, no problems.”
Miguel Cabrera moves up
Tigers great Miguel Cabrera moved into 53rd place in all-time hits with a single in the first inning. Cabrera snapped a tie with Andre Dawson with 2,775. Ahead of Cabrera is Ken Griffey Sr. with 2,781.
