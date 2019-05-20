Josh Hamilton headed to Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. But when?

Josh Hamilton on coming home Outfielder Josh Hamilton talks about returning to Globe Life Park as a member of the Rangers for the first time since 2012 (Video by Jeff Wilson). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Outfielder Josh Hamilton talks about returning to Globe Life Park as a member of the Rangers for the first time since 2012 (Video by Jeff Wilson).

Josh Hamilton, the 2010 American League MVP, and Richard Green, the Arlington mayor when Globe Life Park was built and opened, will be inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame this summer.

The Rangers announced the selections Monday at lunchtime, and the induction ceremony will be held before their Aug. 17 game against the Minnesota Twins.

Hamilton was one of the game’s best players from 2008 to 2012 with the Rangers before heading to the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent in December 2012. He spent two rocky season with the Angels before returning to the Rangers via a trade in 2015.

His best season was in 2010, when he won the AL hitting crown and easily was selected as the league’s MVP. He was also the MVP of the AL Championship Series as the Rangers went to the World Series for the first time.

Hamilton played with a sports hernia for all of the 2011 playoffs, which ended with a second straight loss in the World Series.

Hamilton batted .302 in his six seasons with the Rangers with 150 home runs, 531 RBIs and a .901 OPS.

Greene was mayor of Arlington from 1987 to 1997 and was instrumental in keeping the Rangers in Arlington with the construction of a new ballpark. Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, now Globe Life Park, opened in 1994.

Greene has also been involved with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation with the Richard Greene Scholars program, and the Rangers were recognized in November with the Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence in large part because of the program’s success.