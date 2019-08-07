Check out the Texas Rangers’ players’ weekend nicknames

Hunter Pence teaches Southlake officers his sock look The Southlake Department of Public Safety posted a video to their twitter featuring Hunter Pence teaching officers how to achieve his over the knee sock look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Southlake Department of Public Safety posted a video to their twitter featuring Hunter Pence teaching officers how to achieve his over the knee sock look.

The MLB players’ weekend is scheduled for Aug. 23-25. The Texas Rangers will be in Chicago for a four-game series with the White Sox.

One of the coolest things about the players’ weekend, which is a league-wide effort to help players engage with fans, are the nicknames the players wear on the back of the jerseys.

There are probably some pretty good (or at least funny) stories behind some of the nicknames Rangers’ players have chosen. We’ll have to get those backstories soon. Some might not even constitute nicknames. Hunter Pence, for instance, has chosen a text version of an emoji. Lance Lynn is using something of a math equation. Others are more straight up nicknames we’ve all heard before, such as Nomar Mazara’s “Big Chill.”

Until then, here’s a look at the nicknames the Rangers intend on using:

Elvis Andrus: “EL COMANDO”



Willie Calhoun: “OSITO”



Shin-Soo Choo: “KOREAN KID”



Delino DeShields: “LIL BOP”



Logan Forsythe: “LOGIE BEAR”



Joey Gallo: “PICO DE GALLO”



Taylor Guerrieri: “TEE-GEE”



Scott Heineman: “BIG MIKE”



Ariel Jurado: “BARTOLITO”



Isiah Kiner-Falefa: “IZZY”



Jose Leclerc: “PICO”



Lance Lynn: “ML²”



Brett Martin: “JOEY SEAVES”



Jeff Mathis: “MATTY”



Nomar Mazara: “BIG CHILL”



Mike Minor: “MEENER”



Rafael Montero: “MONTE”



Rougned Odor: “EL TIPO”



Pedro Payano: “PAYANITO”



Hunter Pence: “¯_(ツ)_/¯”



Adrian Sampson: “YO ADRIAN”



Danny Santana: “DANIELITO”



Locke St. John: “LEFTY”



Jose Trevino: “TREVI”