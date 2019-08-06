Texas Rangers
Rangers-Indians postponed by rain. Here’s who will start Wednesday’s doubleheader
Heavy rain that moved over Progressive Field on Tuesday shortly after the scheduled first pitch and a gloomy forecast the rest of the night led to the postponement of the Texas Rangers’ game against the Cleveland Indians.
The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 12:10 p.m. CDT with the second game to follow shortly after the completion of the first game.
Right-handers Ariel Jurado and Lance Lynn will pitch for the Rangers, who have won five straight games, and left-hander Zach Plesac and righty Mike Clevinger will pitch for the Indians.
Jurado and Plesac were Tuesday’s scheduled starters.
The doubleheader will not complicate the Rangers’ pitching plans for the weekend. They are off Thursday, which will afford them a chance to realign the rotation, and rookie Kolby Allard will make his Rangers debut Friday at Milwaukee.
