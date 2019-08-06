Harassed Texas Rangers fans offered tickets by club, other fans

Jessica Romero

The family that says it was racially harassed at a Texas Rangers game has been offered tickets to another game, according to club officials.

Also, a season-ticket holder has offered the family his four, front-row seats behind the visitor’s dugout for the Sept. 10 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers are offering Jessica, Ramon Romero and their six-year-old son Nomar tickets to any game left on the schedule. They’ll be the special guests of Globe Life Park public address announcer Chuck Morgan.

Jessica Romero’s Facebook post about the incident has been shared 80,000 times and drawn 6,000 comments and 140,000 responses since she posted it late Saturday night.

Ron Chapman Jr., who is a Dallas lawyer specializing in labor and employment issues, is offering the Romero’s tickets he shares with friends.

“I want the family to know and feel that the vast, vast majority of people don’t think that way,” Chapman said. “I want them to feel 100 percent welcomed by their community and the Rangers’ community.”

Chapman said, for him, merely denouncing racism from afar just seems too small, too insufficient.

“I wanted to affirmatively do something and take some form of action,” he said. “I didn’t want to just read the story and think, ‘Ah, that’s terrible, I can’t believe someone did that.’”