Joey Gallo’s 20th home run not enough as Rangers swing and miss against Blake Snell

The Texas Rangers closed their road trip and departed Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon with a sinking feeling that almost seemed unfamiliar.

Yes, it was a losing streak.

For the first time since May, the Rangers dropped their second straight game. They were beaten 6-2 by the Tampa Bay Rays and fell two games behind in the American League wild-card race.

The Rangers, who had been unbeaten in their last nine series, grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on Joey Gallo’s 20th home run, a mammoth two-run shot to right field. For the second time in stadium history (along with a 2008 blow by Boston’s David Ortiz), a fair ball struck the Trop’s “D’’ ring catwalk (about 60 feet above the playing surface) and did not come down.

But the Rangers couldn’t make that momentum stick.

The Rays struck back against Rangers starter Jesse Chavez (3-3) with a two-run fourth.

Yandy Diaz doubled down the right-field line, then scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s RBI single. A ground-rule double by Willie Adams provided a 3-2 Tampa Bay advantage.

Tommy Pham made it 4-2 with a solo homer in the fifth.

Largely, the Rangers swung and missed at voluminous opportunities, ringing up 17 strikeouts against Rays starter Blake Snell (5-7) and four relievers. Snell, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, worked six efficient innings of three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

After Snell’s exit, Elvis Andrus greeted Rays reliever Chaz Roe with a single. The Rays immediately went to left-hander Colin Poche to face Gallo, representing the tying run.

But Gallo, facing with a defensive shift, tried to foil that strategy by bunting down the third-base line. He didn’t strike it nearly hard enough. Poche had an easy out at first. Gallo, who had bunted for a hit against a similar shift in the second inning, had his first career sacrifice bunt.

And the Rangers never scored the run — or again in the rest of the game.

The Rays tacked on a pair of eighth-inning insurance runs. After Diaz doubled for the third time, he scored on Kiermaier’s triple. Kiermaier came home on a passed ball by Tim Federowicz.

GAME NOTES

The Rangers begin a four-game home series Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. … Just before game time, third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was scratched due to lower back tightness. … Second baseman Rougned Odor was on track to start Sunday, but never made the lineup. Odor, who suffered what Rangers manager Chris Woodward described as a mild left hamstring strain during Friday night’s ninth inning, still wasn’t 100 percent. “No sense in trying to push it, especially on this turf’’ Woodward said. “He’s about 75 to 80 percent. We’re trying to keep him healthy.’’ Odor flied out in a ninth-inning pinch-hit appearance.