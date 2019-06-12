How soon could Gallo, Calhoun rejoin the Rangers? One could be back next week

Joey Gallo matched a career-high with five RBIs … without a home run Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly.

Willie Calhoun could return from the injured list on Monday when the Rangers open a seven-game homestand, and fellow outfielder Joey Gallo could follow the next week to open a six-game road trip.

Calhoun wrapped up his recovery in Arizona and will begin a four-game rehab assignment Thursday with Triple A Nashville. He hasn’t played since injuring his left quadriceps May 22.

The plan is for him to play five innings in left field Thursday, seven Friday, serve as the designated hitter Saturday and play nine innings in left Sunday.

The Rangers will need to make a roster move to add Calhoun to the active roster.

Gallo hit off a tee Tuesday for the first time since a strained left oblique put him on the IL on June 2. Woodward said that Gallo swung at 90 percent effort without any issues.





“I don’t think it bothers him at all to swing,” Woodward said. “We all what know Joey swinging 90 percent is like. Nobody else swings that hard.”

The main concern with Gallo is throwing and playing defense, and Woodward expects that Gallo will return from the IL as the Rangers’ DH for a few games.

“Because of the fear of throwing,” Woodward said. “I know we’re going to be careful with it. He’s too valuable. We don’t want to lose him for another three weeks.”