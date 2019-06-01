Gallo leaves Rangers’ game early with tight oblique. Is he headed to the injured list?

This Joey Gallo swing produced a two-run home run Saturday. He left the game an inning later with a strained left oblique. Special to the Star-Telegram

Joey Gallo put a scare into the Texas Rangers’ on Tuesday at Seattle after complaining of right wrist soreness, but he returned to the lineup two days later.

They are hoping for similar luck with the new issue that cost him half the game Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Gallo was removed during a fifth-inning at-bat after he clutched as his left side. Manager Chris Woodward came from the dugout with athletic trainer Matt Lucero and headed toward the clubhouse.

The Rangers said that he has tightness in his left oblique muscle, which he initially felt in the top of the inning while playing defense. He fielded a single by Cheslor Cuthbert but did not have to make a long throw.

He will receive treatment and be re-evaluated, the Rangers said. At minimum, it seems unlikely that he would play Sunday. The Rangers are off Monday.

Gallo launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and jump-start a four-run rally. He hit a grand slam, the first of his career, Friday night to cap a six-run sixth inning in a 6-2 victory.

Gallo, the Rangers’ regular center fielder since early May, entered Saturday leading the American League in OPS (1.048) and at-bats per home run (10.6). He had fallen to second in slugging percentage (.633). He has been one of the best players in baseball so far this season.