Texas Tech’s Josh Jung wins Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

June 2019 is always going to be a special month for Josh Jung.

The Texas Tech product was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the eighth overall pick in the MLB Draft. His college team advanced to the College World Series. And, on Wednesday, he won the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award recipient for 2019,” Jung said in a statement. “I am proud to be recognized as a student-athlete and would like to congratulate the other finalists, who were equally deserving. The award is special because it rewards not only the athlete, but includes high academic standards and personal integrity.

“Thank you for the recognition. I will uphold the morals, values, and ethics that are expected with this prestigious honor.”

Jung will be honored at a gala on November 5 at the Fort Worth Club. Other finalists included Jung’s teammate at Texas Tech, Cameron Warren, New Mexico State’s Nick Gonzales and Tulane’s Kody Hoese.

The award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, is open to all Division I baseball players in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Jung, who was the Big 12’s co-player of the year, enters the CWS batting .342 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs.

“Josh is a very talented player, but even a better person,” Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock said in a statement. “He’s our team leader. Josh is the first one on the field and the last one to leave. He’s remarkable in that he has a hunger and a passion to be great at whatever he takes on.”

Off the field, Jung has a 3.83 GPA as a communications study major and was named to All-Big 12 academic first team.

Jung is the second Texas Tech player to win this award, joining inaugural winner Hunter Hargrove in 2017. Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg won the award in 2018.

“Josh had a great season at the plate but his work in the classroom and in the community stands out as well,” said Tracy Taylor, executive director of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award and Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation.

Jung and the Red Raiders will take on Michigan in the CWS at 1 p.m. Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.