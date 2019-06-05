The Rangers’ 2019 first round draft pick named a finalist for this prestigious award

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

The Texas Rangers made Texas Tech’s Josh Jung the eighth overall pick in the MLB Draft on Monday.

Jung could take home another honor later this month.

Jung headlines the list of four finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats. Other finalists includes Jung’s teammate at Texas Tech, Cameron Warren, New Mexico State’s Nick Gonzales and Tulane’s Kody Hoese.

The award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, is open to all Division I baseball players in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

It’s based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

Jung was named the Big 12’s co-player of the year, Warren batted .500 and homered in every game of the NCAA Regional last weekend for Tech, Gonzales led the nation in hitting with a .432 average and Hoese was a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers after batting .391 with 23 home runs this season.

The winner will be announced later this month and honored at a gala in the fall.

Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove won the inaugural BBCSA in 2017, and Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg won the award in 2018.