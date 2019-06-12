Here’s what the Rangers are planning for the rotation after sending Smyly to the bullpen

Chris Woodward discusses Smyly and Miller Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward on the rough outings by Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller in Sunday's loss to Oakland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward on the rough outings by Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Drew Smyly is out of the Texas Rangers’ rotation.

Manager Chris Woodward made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and said the Rangers will go with a bullpen day Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The door isn’t entirely shut on Smyly starting again this season for the Rangers, but they decided the left-hander needed more than just one more start to turn his season around.

He has an 8.40 ERA after allowing 19 runs in his past three starts, spanning 11 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It just, honestly, alleviates some of the stress of having to go through it again,” Woodward said. “Would another start have helped? Maybe. Maybe it would have allowed him another chance to test out what he’s been working on, but we’ll put him in the bullpen.

“I’m not giving up on the fact that he can start, but I think it’s better to do it in smaller samples. I did like what I saw last time and I’d like to see a little bit of success to help him snowball some confidence.”

Woodward said that the Rangers won’t select a starter for Friday until wrapping up the four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. A starter will be added to fill the spot next week.

Joe Palumbo, who was recalled Saturday from Double A Frisco to make his MLB debut, would seem to be the favorite. Another Frisco starter, Jonathan Hernandez, is also on the 40-man roster and could be in the mix.

Woodward said the Rangers will not place Smyly on the injured list because of his ankle injury, a transaction that would allow Palumbo to be recalled for Friday.

“He was pretty adamant about it,” Woodward said. “He said he felt great.”

So, Smyly’s got that going for him.

Injury updates

Willie Calhoun could return from the IL on Monday when the Rangers open a seven-game homestand, and fellow outfielder Joey Gallo could follow the next week to open a six-game road trip.

Calhoun wrapped up his recovery in Arizona and will begin a four-game rehab assignment Thursday with Triple A Nashville. He hasn’t played since injuring his left quadriceps May 22.

The plan is for him to play five innings in left field Thursday, seven Friday, serve as the designated hitter Saturday and play nine innings in left Sunday.

The Rangers will need to make a roster move to add Calhoun to the active roster.

Gallo hit off a tee Tuesday for the first time since a strained left oblique put him on the IL on June 2. Woodward said that Gallo swung at 90 percent effort without any issues.





“I don’t think it bothers him at all to swing,” Woodward said. “We all what know Joey swinging 90 percent is like. Nobody else swings that hard.”

The main concern with Gallo is throwing and playing defense, and Woodward expects that Gallo will return from the IL as the Rangers’ DH for a few games.

“Because of the fear of throwing,” Woodward said. “I know we’re going to be careful with it. He’s too valuable. We don’t want to lose him for another three weeks.”