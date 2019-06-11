Rangers beat Red Sox 9-5, but Hernandez’s ejection of Woodward overshadows victory

Danny Santana and Elvis Andrus are welcomed back to the Rangers’ dugout Tuesday night after scoring on a third-inning single by Asdrubal Cabrera. AP

Hunter Pence collected his first career inside-the-park home run Tuesday night, and he, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ronald Guzman drove in two runs apiece as the Texas Rangers rolled past the Boston Red Sox 9-5.

The game was plagued by a combined 16 walks, five in three-plus innings by Red Sox spot starter Darwinzon Hernandez, and the ejections of both managers.

Alex Cora was given the heave in the fifth after Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi was tossed by first-base umpire Vic Carapazza, and Rangers manager Chris Woodward was ejected an inning later by plate ump Angel Hernandez following a dispute on whether the Rangers could review a disputed call at second base.

It was the first ejection for Woodward as a manager.

Ariel Jurado (4-2) allowed three runs in six innings for the Rangers, who improved to a season-high six games above .500 at 36-30. The Red Sox, the reigning world champions, fell to .500 at 34-34.

The Pence homer came in a three-run sixth. He hit a slicing flyball down the right-field line, and right fielder Brock Holt leaped to catch hit.

The ball hit the wall just over Holt and caromed further into right field as Nomar Mazara and Pence sprinted around the bases.