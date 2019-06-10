Texas Rangers

Rangers-Red Sox isn’t biggest sporting event Wednesday in Boston. Now, it’s a day game

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. The Bruins won 5-1 to even the series 3-3. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
BOSTON

A little hockey, anyone?

The game Wednesday night isn’t a little one, and it’s so big that it has made the Texas Rangers-Boston Red Sox game a footnote on the local sports landscape.

The Rangers and Red Sox will play the third of the four games this week at Fenway Park at 3:05 p.m. rather than the customary 6:10 p.m. start to keep all focus on Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals a few miles away.

The Boston Bruins will play host to the St. Louis Blues in a winner-take-all game to determine the NHL champions. The Bruins won Game 6 on Sunday night to keep their season alive and move the series back to the Fleet Center.

