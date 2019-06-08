Rangers’ offense gives Joe Palumbo comfortable cushion in MLB debut

The Top 10 prospects in the Rangers organization Here are the Top 10 prospects for the Texas Rangers, as ranked by MLB.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Top 10 prospects for the Texas Rangers, as ranked by MLB.com.

Left-hander Joe Palumbo didn’t look intimidated during his first major league start Saturday afternoon.

But even if he was, the Texas Rangers’ offense made sure he had a comfortable lead.

The Rangers, who beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the first game of a split doubleheader at Globe Life Park, scored three times in the first and twice in the third to give the left-hander a 5-0 lead after three innings. It’s the 12th time Texas has scored 10 or more runs in a game this season. They had 14 such games in 2018.

The A’s scored four times in the fourth and Palumbo, 24, left after throwing 66 pitches in four innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Matt Olson’s two-run homer in the fourth ended Palumbo’s string of relative easy innings. He retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced.

Nomar Mazara and catcher Tim Federowicz each had homers. Mazara’s two-run shot in the third gave Texas a 5-0 lead. He also doubled. After the A’s pulled to within 6-4, Federowicz’s three-run homer helped push the lead back up to 10-4. It was the ninth career homer in Federowicz’s seven-season career. He was acquired from the Indians on Friday for a player to be named later or cash considerations to help fill the void by catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa going on the injured list.

Elvis Andrus had three hits, including two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Adsrubel Cabrera had two hits and two RBIs.

The Texas bullpen pitched well behind Palumbo. Jeffrey Springs allowed a run on two hits in three innings of relief. Right-hander Phillips Valdez pitched a perfect eighth in his first MLB appearance. He stayed in and threw a scoreless ninth to close it out.