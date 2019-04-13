Rangers, A’s can’t beat the rain Saturday. Here’s when the game has been rescheduled

Rain wiped out the Rangers and A’s on Saturday night. The game has been rescheduled for June 8. Special to the Star-Telegram

The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics were washed out by rain Saturday night, and the game has been rescheduled for June 8 as part of a split doubleheader.

The makeup game will be the early contest at 1:05 p.m., and the ceremony for the retirement of Adrian Beltre’s jersey will be held before the night game at 8:05 p.m. Tickets for Saturday’s game can be used for the 1:05 p.m. game.

Rain started falling Saturday at Globe Life Park around 6 p.m. after a three-hour hiatus from showers that hit the area early Saturday morning. The decision to not play was made shortly before 8 p.m.

The clubs are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Sunday, with right-hander Adrian Sampson starting for the Rangers.

He was scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday. Fellow righty Shelby Miller, who was scheduled for Sunday, will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and be followed by left-hander Mike Minor and righty Lance Lynn before an off day Thursday.

Left-hander Brett Anderson will pitch for the A’s.

Earlier Saturday, the Rangers placed second baseman Rougned Odor on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee. They replaced him on the roster by purchasing the minor-league contract of utility man Danny Santana and transferring right-hander Edinson Volquez (sprained elbow) to the 60-day IL.

Volquez won’t throw for at least four to six weeks. If he is cleared to resume throwing, he would likely need six more weeks to get ready for games.