How birthday wishes for Beltre turned into a hot stretch for Profar with new team

Jurickson Profar was only 5 for 47 in his first 12 games this season but was 6 for 15 his past four games entering a series against the Rangers.
Jurickson Profar returned to Globe Life Park on Friday as a visiting player for the first time, as the Oakland A’s opened a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

He did so as one of the A’s hottest hitters, though not as sizzling as Rangers killer Khris Davis. Profar, though, entered with six hits in his past 15 at-bats, two home runs and eight RBIs.

The hot streak might have been the result of a conversation he had Sunday with birthday boy Adrian Beltre.

Profar explained Friday at that he had called his former Rangers teammate to wish him a happy 40th, but ended up picking the brain of future Hall of Famer.

Beltre had been watching Profar, he said, and was able to give some feedback. Mostly, though, he advised Profar to believe in his swing and be confident that he was going to see results.

“I have a good friend in him and I can always call on him and ask him for some tips,” Profar said. “He told me he knows I’m going to do well, just relax and do my thing, that’s it.”

Profar also said that he asked Beltre for tips on adjusting to a new team and new teammates, something Beltre went through three times in his career. Profar admitted that he is better when he comfortable and confident.

The Rangers traded Profar to the A’s on Dec. 21 in a three-team deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Coming here is different,” he said. “You need to know different people, different teammates, different coaches. So, that’s big for me. My confidence is everything.”

Profar said that he still talks to his ex-teammates daily, but mostly Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo. Friday marked the first time that Profar ever set foot in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Park, even though he broke in as a rookie in 2012.

“It’s different on the other side of the building,” he said. “I had to ask where everything is.”

