Check out what these Rangers players with connections to Arlington looked like years ago

This was Hunter Pence in 2001 wearing the hat of Texarkana College, where he went in 2002 after finishing at Arlington High School. The 2019 version of Pence arrived to Texas Rangers camp Saturday. Star-Telegram Archives
SURPRISE, Ariz.
As Hunter Pence said on Sunday at Texas Rangers spring training when shown the lead photo in this short story, “You went way back in the archive.”
Indeed, that photo of Pence is from 2001, as he was finishing up at Arlington High School and before his one year at Texarkana College. He transferred to UT-Arlington for the 2003 season and played two seasons there before being selected in the 2004 draft.
Adam Moore was shown a photo of him at UTA in 2006, the only season he played there after transferring from Nebraska. The native Texan, who signed Thursday to catch for the Rangers this spring, couldn’t believe that was his batting stance.
That duo, plus another Arlington High graduate, Chris Martin, are in Rangers camp together. Here’s a fun look back through the Star-Telegram photo archive at what they looked like more than a decade ago and more recently.
After 11 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season.
Their timing was off during their youth, but Hunter Pence, Adam Moore and Chris Martin, each with ties to Arlington, were together this weekend at Texas Rangers spring training and remembering the good old days.
