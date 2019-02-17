Texas Rangers

Check out what these Rangers players with connections to Arlington looked like years ago

By Jeff Wilson

February 17, 2019 04:41 PM

This was Hunter Pence in 2001 wearing the hat of Texarkana College, where he went in 2002 after finishing at Arlington High School. The 2019 version of Pence arrived to Texas Rangers camp Saturday.
This was Hunter Pence in 2001 wearing the hat of Texarkana College, where he went in 2002 after finishing at Arlington High School. The 2019 version of Pence arrived to Texas Rangers camp Saturday. Star-Telegram Archives
This was Hunter Pence in 2001 wearing the hat of Texarkana College, where he went in 2002 after finishing at Arlington High School. The 2019 version of Pence arrived to Texas Rangers camp Saturday. Star-Telegram Archives
SURPRISE, Ariz.

As Hunter Pence said on Sunday at Texas Rangers spring training when shown the lead photo in this short story, “You went way back in the archive.”

Indeed, that photo of Pence is from 2001, as he was finishing up at Arlington High School and before his one year at Texarkana College. He transferred to UT-Arlington for the 2003 season and played two seasons there before being selected in the 2004 draft.

Adam Moore was shown a photo of him at UTA in 2006, the only season he played there after transferring from Nebraska. The native Texan, who signed Thursday to catch for the Rangers this spring, couldn’t believe that was his batting stance.

That duo, plus another Arlington High graduate, Chris Martin, are in Rangers camp together. Here’s a fun look back through the Star-Telegram photo archive at what they looked like more than a decade ago and more recently.

Hunter Pence

Pence UTA art 1.JPG
Hunter Pence, diving back to first base, played at UT-Arlington after transferring from Texarkana College. The Arlington High graduate played at UTA in 2003 and 2004.
Star-Telegram Archives


Pence UTA art 2.JPG
Hunter Pence and UTA spoiled TCU’s first game at Lupton Stadium in 2003 with a 5-3 victory.
Star-Telegram Archives

Pence Giants art 1.JPG
Hunter Pence is all grown up now. He is in Texas Rangers camp this spring after spending the past seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants.
Eric Risberg AP

Hunter Pence is in Texas Rangers camp as of Saturday and ready to begin his quest for the Opening Day roster. But playing for his hometown team is a big deal.

By

Adam Moore

Moore UTA art 1.JPG
Adam Moore, who joined the Rangers at spring training Saturday, laughed when he was shown this photo from 13 years ago. “I’d forgotten about that stance,” he said.
Courtesy UTA Athletics

Moore Royals art 1.JPG
The Rangers would be the sixth MLB team of Adam Moore’s career. He was with the Kansas City Royals in 2013 in this photo.
Kansas City Star Archives

Chris Martin

Martin AHS art 1.JPG
Chris Martin, shown here in 2003, turned into a star pitcher at Arlington High School, but he spent years out of the game because of injury before giving baseball a shot again in 2010.
Star-Telegram Archives

Martin AHS art 2.JPG
Chris Martin, center, was flanked by Andy Sauter and Jeff Storms in this 2004 photo during their senior season at Arlington High School.
Star-Telegram Archives

Martin art 2.JPG
Chris Martin donned a Rangers uniform for the first time last season. He said it was a dream come true to play for his hometown team.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-rangers

texas-rangers

texas-rangers

Jeff Wilson

After 11 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season. There’s also more to Jeff -- like a family and impressive arsenals of Titleist hats and adidas shoes -- but sometimes it’s hard to tell.

  Comments  