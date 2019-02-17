Check out what these Rangers players with connections to Arlington looked like years ago

As Hunter Pence said on Sunday at Texas Rangers spring training when shown the lead photo in this short story, “You went way back in the archive.”

Indeed, that photo of Pence is from 2001, as he was finishing up at Arlington High School and before his one year at Texarkana College. He transferred to UT-Arlington for the 2003 season and played two seasons there before being selected in the 2004 draft.

Adam Moore was shown a photo of him at UTA in 2006, the only season he played there after transferring from Nebraska. The native Texan, who signed Thursday to catch for the Rangers this spring, couldn’t believe that was his batting stance.

That duo, plus another Arlington High graduate, Chris Martin, are in Rangers camp together. Here’s a fun look back through the Star-Telegram photo archive at what they looked like more than a decade ago and more recently.

Hunter Pence

Hunter Pence, diving back to first base, played at UT-Arlington after transferring from Texarkana College. The Arlington High graduate played at UTA in 2003 and 2004. Star-Telegram Archives

Hunter Pence and UTA spoiled TCU’s first game at Lupton Stadium in 2003 with a 5-3 victory. Star-Telegram Archives

Hunter Pence is all grown up now. He is in Texas Rangers camp this spring after spending the past seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Eric Risberg AP

Adam Moore

Adam Moore, who joined the Rangers at spring training Saturday, laughed when he was shown this photo from 13 years ago. “I’d forgotten about that stance,” he said. Courtesy UTA Athletics

The Rangers would be the sixth MLB team of Adam Moore’s career. He was with the Kansas City Royals in 2013 in this photo. Kansas City Star Archives

Chris Martin

Chris Martin, shown here in 2003, turned into a star pitcher at Arlington High School, but he spent years out of the game because of injury before giving baseball a shot again in 2010. Star-Telegram Archives

Chris Martin, center, was flanked by Andy Sauter and Jeff Storms in this 2004 photo during their senior season at Arlington High School. Star-Telegram Archives