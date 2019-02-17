For those wondering, Chris Martin was a freshman at Arlington High School when Hunter Pence was a senior, and Adam Moore transferred to UT-Arlington two years after Pence was selected in the 2004 draft.

They didn’t know each other before MLB teams came calling.

All three were together Sunday in the Texas Rangers’ clubhouse on the eve of the first full-squad workout, having taken different roots to finally wearing the uniform of the team they grew up cheering.

Martin experienced it last season in the first year of a two-year deal he signed after reviving his career in Japan. Pence and Moore are on the outside looking in this spring after signing minor-league deals with camp invites only this month.

Moore, a reserve catcher who lives in Rockwall, didn’t sign until Thursday.

“Wednesday night I ended up getting a call,” Moore said. “I signed the papers Thursday and started drive out here.”

He and Pence arrived to camp Saturday, and both volunteered how neat it is for them to be wearing the same uniform as Nolan Ryan, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Rusty Greer and Juan Gonzalez.

“Getting the opportunity to put on a Texas uniform, that says a lot growing up a Rangers fan my whole life. Not just for me but for my family,” said Moore, who was born in Longview but raised in Mineola.

“Juan Gonzalez was the guy I really like to watch hit. It was awesome to see Pudge to his thing behind the plate and seeing Nolan Ryan as well – at the old ballpark. It was awesome, man.”

Pence has similar memories remembers an elementary-school field trip to Globe Life Park while it was still under construction in 1993. He was a big Rodriguez fan and remembers “getting Pudged.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the place I grew up and idolized and dreamed of playing at the stadium one day,” Pence said.

“Just good memories of playing baseball and watching baseball. I remember walking around [during the field trip] being like, ‘Man, I wonder if I can hit it over this fence.’ I have some pretty good memories, and I’m really glad I get to play in the last year of the ballpark.”

Martin tossed a scoreless inning last season on Opening Day in front of family, friends and former Arlington High teammates. When he signed, he also talked about how cool it was going to be to wear a Rangers uniform.

Pence and Moore are one wearing now.

“It really does bring back those childhood memories,” Pence said. “I’m really just looking forward to giving it my all and trying to make the team.”