What has Miller feeling like ‘normal baseball player’ again early in Rangers camp?

Every healthy pitcher at Texas Rangers spring training has thrown a bullpen session with the exception of reliever Shawn Kelley, who hasn’t been anywhere near the Surprise Recreation Campus as he deals with an illness.

Technically, he’s not healthy, but he’s not hurt or recovering from a surgery of some sort.

Also not recovering from a surgery? Shelby Miller, Drew Smyly and Edinson Volquez, though they had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and either either didn’t pitch at all last season or barely did so.

They all claim to be fully healthy, and they are under no restrictions this spring. That doesn’t mean that something as mundane as a bullpen session isn’t insignificant.

Miller’s first of camp Friday was an important step for him.

“Last year I was on the rehab program,” the Brownwood native said. “So being in the mix and doing regular things, not having to be managed, so to say, is a good feeling to just go out there and be myself and be going through the normal routine like everyone else is doing. So, that aspect is pretty exciting.”

Smyly also threw his first camp bullpen, and Volquez did so Thursday. All pitchers are scheduled to not throw off a mound Saturday before throwing more bullpens Sunday and Monday.

The Rangers are allowing the Tommy John trio to prepare as everyone else is doing, though keeping closer tabs on their progress. As far as Miller is concern, he’s a “normal baseball player” again.

“I think I’m there,” he said. “Obviously, you won’t know that feeling of getting into a rhythm until I’m starting every fifth day. Once it really clicks is when you’re starting every five days.

“I’m going through spring training the way I did my first spring training in 2010. Right now I’m 100 percent going forward. I’m getting ready for 162 games.”