Texas Rangers

More speed coming to Rangers’ outfield with addition of this MLB veteran on a minors deal

By Jeff Wilson

February 17, 2019 09:29 AM

Ben Revere was part of the Toronto Blue Jays team that rallied past the Rangers in the 2015 playoffs. As of Sunday, he was in agreement with the Rangers to provide outfield depth.
Ben Revere was part of the Toronto Blue Jays team that rallied past the Rangers in the 2015 playoffs. As of Sunday, he was in agreement with the Rangers to provide outfield depth. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram
Ben Revere was part of the Toronto Blue Jays team that rallied past the Rangers in the 2015 playoffs. As of Sunday, he was in agreement with the Rangers to provide outfield depth. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram
SURPRISE, Ariz.

The Texas Rangers continued adding to their spring roster Sunday morning, when a source confirmed that the club has agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Ben Revere.

Revere didn’t play in the major leagues last season, in part because of injury, but has extensive big-league time thanks to his speed. But the source said that Revere isn’t coming to the Rangers to compete with Delino DeShields to be the regular center fielder.

The Rangers are short on outfielders at Triple A with Scott Heineman, the reigning Minor League Player of the Year, out until late April after a December operation on his left/non-throwing shoulder.

The 30-year-old has 3,343 career plate appearances in eight MLB seasons. He hasn’t been an everyday player since 2014, his best season. He batted .306 for the Philadelphia Phillies and led the National League with 184 hits. He also stole 49 bases.

Revere was a member of the 2015 Toronto Blue Jays team that rallied past the Rangers in the American League Division Series.

He played only 40 games last season for the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple A team after failing to make their Opening Day roster and then dealing with a hand injury. He was released in July.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-rangers

texas-rangers

texas-rangers

Jeff Wilson

After 11 seasons covering the Rangers for the Star-Telegram, Jeff Wilson knows that baseball is a 24/7/365 business and there is far more to baseball than just the 162 games each season. There’s also more to Jeff -- like a family and impressive arsenals of Titleist hats and adidas shoes -- but sometimes it’s hard to tell.

  Comments  