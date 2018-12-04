Rangers fans mourn loss of Robinson Chirinos. Astros fans furious he isn’t J.T. Realmuto

Robinson Chirinos is not coming back to Arlington.

At least not as the catcher of of the Texas Rangers.

Several reports Tuesday indicated that the free agent was close to signing with the Astros.

On social media, Rangers fans were sorry to see him go.

However, Houston fans were disappointed that their team did not make a harder push to acquire Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto via trade. Realmuto, an All-Star in 2018, is reportedly on the block.

Here are the reactions from fans of both teams on Twitter.

I already miss Robinson Chirinos. — Dabney Rogillio (@HahaDABO) December 4, 2018

The Astros got a world-class human being in Robinson Chirinos. — Matt Middleton (@MPMiddleton12) December 4, 2018

ME: "robinson chirinos will be playin baseball in texas again in 2019!!"



[producer's voice crackles in my earpiece]



ME: "oh. oh no... ladies and gentlemen, i have a disturbing update..." — ᴍɪᴋᴇ ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴏᴡ (@taddmike) December 4, 2018

Usually, on this account, I only talk about the Horned Frogs. But, I feel like this needs to be asked about a professional sports team. Why the heck did the Rangers release Robinson Chirinos and then he signs with the Astros? What gives? — HyperFrog (@frog_hyper) December 4, 2018

The Astros sweeped up Robinson Chirinos. Nice low-key pickup. — (@LttleGel) December 4, 2018

Baseball mind I trust on Robinson Chirinos

-Not very good defensively

-Not good at calling game

-Not good controlling running

-Pull hitter with good power

-Walks

-Tough and teammates love him

-Great influence for Latin players — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) December 4, 2018

@jluhnow Robinson Chirinos? That’s your answer for the Astros starting catcher next season? Why? Why not trade for Realmuto while he’s out there and be set with a game changing catcher for years to come!?! What a poor job Luhnow! Astros fans have come to expect more from you! — Josh Johnson (@Jwjohnson_33) December 4, 2018

@astros @astros_dude Astros tease with dreams of J. T. Realmuto, then crush the fan base with the signing of ex-ranger Robinson Chirinos. further proof most of the brain trust has left the building. #MLBHotStove — Corey Gomel (@MR__ELO) December 4, 2018

Robinson Chirinos to the Astros is sneaky nice — KC Bubba (@bdentrek) December 4, 2018

Good for him. RT @brianmctaggart: Can confirm the Astros have agreed to to a deal with C Robinson Chirinos for one year, pending physical. He played the last 6 six seasons with the Rangers. — Baseball is poetry. (@juniusworth) December 4, 2018

#Astros are getting close to a deal with a top notch FA catcher...



...nah just kidding, it’s Robinson Chirinos.



(not kidding) pic.twitter.com/zeo3iI0paZ — Jason Marbach (@TheArmoryBand) December 4, 2018

Robinson Chirinos > Tariffs — John Cook (@JohnWilliamCoo1) December 4, 2018

Francisco Cervelli likely no longer of interest to Astros after they sign Robinson Chirinos as a free agent. #pirates #dkps — John Perrotto (@JPerrotto) December 4, 2018