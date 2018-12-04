Texas Rangers

Rangers fans mourn loss of Robinson Chirinos. Astros fans furious he isn’t J.T. Realmuto

By Peter Dawson

December 04, 2018 05:43 PM

New Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (left) and Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (right) are pictured together in this composite photo.
Robinson Chirinos is not coming back to Arlington.

At least not as the catcher of of the Texas Rangers.

Several reports Tuesday indicated that the free agent was close to signing with the Astros.

On social media, Rangers fans were sorry to see him go.

However, Houston fans were disappointed that their team did not make a harder push to acquire Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto via trade. Realmuto, an All-Star in 2018, is reportedly on the block.

Here are the reactions from fans of both teams on Twitter.





