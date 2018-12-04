Rangers didn’t want to keep Chirinos. Now, he’s nearing a deal with their fiercest rival

Robinson Chirinos, cast aside by the Texas Rangers last month, reportedly is on the verge of joining the Rangers’ No. 1 rival.

The intrepid Ken Rosenthal is reported that Chirinos and the Houston Astros are well down the path on a contract, and that all that stands between Chirinos and joining the Astros is a physical.

#Astros making significant progress toward signing free-agent catcher Robinson Chirinos, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is believed to be in place, pending physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2018

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Rangers declined to pick up the option on Chirinos’ contract for 2019. Because of incentives, the value of the contract had neared $4 million, and the Rangers decided they would rather spend that on a defensive upgrade.

And they did, signing veteran Jeff Mathis two a two-year deal worth $6.25 million. Mathis is one of the top defensive catchers in the game, but his offense is an issue with a .198 average and 48 homers in 14 seasons.

Chirinos, meanwhile, has 35 homers the past two seasons, 68 in his career, and has a .233 lifetime average. He started more than 100 games for the first time in his career in 2018.

The Astros are in the market for a catcher after Brian McCann left for the Atlanta Braves. Martin Maldonado, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels, is a free agent.

The only catchers on the Astros’ 40-man roster are Max Stassi and minor-leaguer Garrett Stubbs, who was added last month to avoid exposure to the Rule 5 draft.