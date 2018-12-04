Rangers finalize Woodward’s staff with the addition of these two coaches

Chris Woodward now has a full coaching staff.

The Texas Rangers manager was joined Tuesday by bullpen coach Oscar Marin and assistant hitting coach Callix Crabbe some two weeks after the bulk of the staff was hired.

Marin rejoins the Rangers after two seasons as the Seattle Mariners’ minor-league pitching coordinator. Prior to that, he had been a coach in the Rangers’ organization from 2010-2016, and in 2015 was named as the South Atlantic League Coach of the Year as after serving as pitching coach for Low A Hickory.

Crabbe will be a professional coach for the first time after a 10-season playing career with four different organizations. He was a coach at the IMG Academy in Florida and also is the founder of Crabbe-ology Sports Development, where players learned all aspects of the game.

Two other hires were made on the medical side: Jacob Newburn was promoted to assistant athletic trainer, and Regan Wong has been hired as a physical therapist. Newburn was at Double A Frisco the past three seasons, and Wong has been working part time out of team physician Dr. Keith Meister’s TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington.

Rangers 2019 coaching staff

Manager: Chris Woodward

Bench coach: Don Wakamatsu

Hitting coach: Luis Ortiz

Pitching coach: Julio Rangel

Bullpen coach: Oscar Marin

First-base coach: Hector Ortiz

Third-base coach: Tony Beasley

Assistant hitting coach: Callix Crabbe

MLB development/field coordinator: Jayce Tingler