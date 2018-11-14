Rangers add hitting coach to Woodward’s staff. But what’s happening with the 2018 coaches?

The coaching staff of new Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward took shape Wednesday afternoon when the club announced that Luis Ortiz will follow Woodward from the Los Angeles Dodgers to become hitting coach.

The Rangers confirmed that Don Wakamatsu and Tony Beasley will return as bench coach and third-base coach, and that pitching coach Doug Brocail and assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return.

Hector Ortiz will return, though as first-base coach instead of bullpen coach. That moved bumped Steve Buechele off the staff and into a role of special assistant for baseball operations, which will leave him involved with the Rangers and the minor leagues.

Jayce Tingler returns to the coaching staff after two years away. He will serve as the MLB player development field coordinator.

Luis Ortiz, 48, returns to the Rangers organization to replace Anthony Iapoce, who left last month for the Chicago Cubs. Ortiz, who lives in North Richland Hills, coached in the Rangers’ farm system from 2008 to 2012 before working with the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres organizations.

He spent last season as the Dodgers’ assistant hitting coach while Woodward was the third-base coach for the National League champions.

The Rangers expect to name the rest of the coaching staff relatively soon. They will be hiring a pitching coach, a bullpen coach and an assistant hitting coach.