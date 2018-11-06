No word on Woodward’s coaching staff, but filling it out is atop Rangers’ to-do list

The Texas Rangers have a manager, finally, and their next task is to surround Chris Woodward with a coaching staff.

Jon Daniels said that is the top priority this week at the general manager’s meetings is to put the coaches in place, and that’s the main reason why Woodward is at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

The Rangers are unlikely to announce anything this week, but there are some safe bets to make.

Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as the interim manager after Jeff Banister was fired Sept. 21 and was a candidate for the full-time job, is under contract for 2019 and has a prior relationship with Woodward. Wakamatsu was Woodward’s manager with the 2009 Seattle Mariners.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jayce Tingler, another managerial candidate, will move from the front office, where he was an assistant GM, to the coaching staff. He finished the season as the interim bench coach and previously served as field coordinator.

Tony Beasley is another Banister assistant who would be a popular choice among players to return. Beasley has been given credit for helping turn around the defense of second baseman Rougned Odor, who was a Gold Glove finalist this year, and for making a connection with Jurickson Profar.

Beasley also made an impact with Joey Gallo in 2017, though not necessarily only on the field. Beasley invited Gallo to join him for a chemotherapy treatment during spring training as Beasley battled cancer.

With Beasley working with infielders and with Woodward another infield coach, there might not be room for first-base coach Steve Buechele. Hitting coach Anthony Iapoce left last month to join the Chicago Cubs, and the Rangers also haven’t made decisions public on pitching coach Doug Brocail, assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen and bullpen coach Hector Ortiz.