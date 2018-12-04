Paul McCartney will play Globe Life Park for first concert tour stop in ballpark history

The final year of Globe Life Park will mark the first time it hosts a concert tour stop, and it’s a big one.

Paul McCartney – yes, that Paul McCartney – will bring his Freshen Up U.S. Tour to Arlington on June 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at livenation.com, though American Express Card Members in Arlington can buy tickets 10 a.m. Monday-10 p.m. Dec. 12.

The Texas Rangers will be opening a three-game series at Cincinnati on June 14 and will return home June 17 for a seven-game homestand. Concert stages are notoriously hard on natural surfaces, so, depending on the stage layout, the Globe Life Park outfield might look like Oakland Coliseum during football season.

The ability to hold in-season concerts without damaging the playing surface is one reason why the Rangers might go with an artificial turf at Globe Life Field, which opens in 2020. The Rangers recently said that the grass-turf decision has not been made.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.