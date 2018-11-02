The Texas Rangers have named their next manager

The Texas Rangers may have missed out on Clayton Kershaw, but they’ve finally picked a new manager from a long list of candidates.

The Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson confirmed that Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward will be named Texas’ new manager. Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY was the first to report.

Woodward was one of 10 confirmed candidates that interviewed for the vacant position, which was created on Sept. 21 when Jeff Banister was fired.

The others included: Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke, new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, new Cincinnatti Reds manager David Bell, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, former big-league third baseman Eric Chavez, Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu, Rangers executive/coach Jayce Tingler, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan.

This move comes days before the annual general manager’s meetings Nov. 5-8 in Carlsbad, Calif.