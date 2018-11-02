Report: Clayton Kershaw makes decision on whether to remain with the Dodgers

Texas Rangers fans can go back to minding their own business.

At least when it comes to the future of Clayton Kershaw.

Earlier this week, the Dodgers ace and the team extended the deadline for him to opt back into his contract to Saturday.

But on Friday, an ESPN report revealed that the left-hander was signing a new deal that will keep him in Los Angeles for another three years. The team will pay him a reported for $93 million, as well as incentives.

Some speculated that his status as a Dallas native and Highland Park High School graduate could sway him to sign with the Texas Rangers.

The Houston Astros would likely have made a run at him if he had hit the open market, too.