Rangers feel Dodgers’ pain, welcome them to ‘meetings’ for back-to-back Series losers

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers in all four meetings this season, but that didn’t keep the Rangers from being there for their occasional National League foes.

The Rangers sent a tweet to the Dodgers on Sunday night shortly after they were eliminated from the World Series for a second consecutive season, informing them that there’s a place for teams who have been dealt back-to-back Fall Classic defeats.

“Hey @Dodgers,” the tweet starts. “The support group for back-to-back World Series losers meets on Tuesdays.”

The Rangers were the last team to lose consecutive World Series, losing to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 in five games and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 in gut-wrenching fashion over seven games.

The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros in 2017 in seven games, and the Boston Red Sox took care of business in five games. They won the clincher Monday 5-1, and former Rangers regulars Ian Kinsler and Mitch Moreland finally won the world champion they missed out on in 2010 and 2011.

Before the Rangers experienced their back-to-back woes, the Atlanta Braves were the lost to drop two straight in 1991 and 1992. And before that? It was the Dodgers again, in 1977 and 1978.

Boston hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy late Sunday after a 5-1 victory in which World Series MVP Steve Pearce hit two homers and left-hander David Price, whose postseason woes start against the Rangers in 2010, allowed only one run in seven-plus innings.