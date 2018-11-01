Did Rangers’ strong odds to get Clayton Kershaw move after he extended deadline to opt out?

Clayton Kershaw, ace of the Texas Rangers.

Imagining a homecoming for the Dallas native is exciting for the franchise and its fans.

But it might be a longshot, even though the odds haven’t moved all that much.

The ace had initially had a 11:59 p.m. ET deadline Wednesday to decide whether he’d exercise the opt-out in his contract and become a free agent.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

And now the team has announced that the deadline has been pushed back to Friday.

Kershaw just finished the fifth year of a seven-year, $215 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he’d remained in Los Angeles on that deal, he would’ve made $32 million next season and $33 million for the 2020 season (per Spotrac).

However, the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner elected to opt out of the deal Wednesday evening and test the open market.

So who will Kershaw start for on Opening Day in 2019?

BetDSI.com lists the Dodgers as the favorite at -250.

The Houston Astros have the second-best odds at -400, and the Texas Rangers have the fifth-best odds at +500.

Here’s the full list:

Clayton Kershaw team in Game 1 of 2019 regular season

Los Angeles Dodgers -250





Houston Astros +400





Texas Rangers +500





Chicago Cubs +1000





San Francisco Giants +1000





New York Yankees +1500





Washington Nationals +2500





Boston Red Sox +5000





Field (Any other team) +500





The left-hander didn’t pitch well enough for his team to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox last Sunday night.

Here is what Kershaw said about his imminent decision to opt out after the loss.

Clayton Kershaw discusses his future with the #Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/wqmlWzkRSI — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 29, 2018

And Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has already said that the front office has plenty of work to do this offseason.

The organization is in the process of interviewing eight managerial candidates, and the club could also use an ace.

Yes, Daniels said the franchise is not going to spend big during major league’s free-agency period, but it’s possible Daniels and ownership would pony-up the cash for the best available pitcher on the market.