Rangers interview two more managerial candidates. Will eight be enough?

Two more candidates interviewed Tuesday for the Texas Rangers’ managerial vacancy, with interim manager Don Wakamatsu and Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan taking their turn at Globe Life Park.

They became the seventh and eighth to do so, which begs the question: Is eight enough?

A source said that the Rangers will evaluate the group so far and could interview more candidates if necessary.

The Rangers previously interviewed assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, San Francisco Giants farm director David Bell and Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Rocco Baldelli.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Rangers interviewed eight candidates in 2014 when search for the replacement for Ron Washington. They selected Jeff Banister 18 days after the season ended.

Banister was fired Sept. 21, only 10 games short of his fourth full season.

Wednesday will mark the 19th day after the 2018 season ended for the Rangers, who will hold their annual pro scouting meetings next week in Surprise, Ariz. A source said last week that the search could stretch into next week and possibly beyond.