Rangers interview fifth, sixth candidates to be manager. Who are they?

Add two more names to the list of candidates to interview for the Texas Rangers’ managerial opening.

Former major-league outfielder Rocco Baldelli, the Tampa Bay Rays’ field coordinator, and former big-league infielder David Bell, the San Francisco Giants’ farm director, interviewed Monday at Globe Life Park to replace Jeff Banister.

Baldelli and Bell are the fifth and sixth candidates to interview for the vacancy, created Sept. 21 when Banister was fired. They join former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Rangers assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada.

Espada, who is busy with the American League playoffs, is the only candidate who hasn’t interviewed in Arlington.

Bell is the son of Buddy Bell, the former Rangers third baseman who is a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame. He is a big proponent of analytics and has an extensive background in player development.

Baldelli moved from first-base coach to field coordinator this season, working with Rays outfielders and focusing on player development.

Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as interim manager, is expected to interview this week.