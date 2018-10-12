Sources: Former Yankees manager Girardi interviews for Rangers’ job

Another day, another candidate interviewing to be the next Texas Rangers manager. This one, though, is a biggie.

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi took his turn Friday at Globe Life Park to be the Rangers’ next full-time manager after Jeff Banister was fired Sept. 21, sources said.

Girardi wasn’t brought back by the Yankees after the 2017 season despite taking them to the postseason. He guided them to the 2009 World Series title and went 910-710 in 10 seasons with them.

He also managed the Florida Marlins in 2006.

The Rangers have interviewed assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada.

Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as the Rangers’ interim manager, and Cleveland Indians first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. are also expected to interview.