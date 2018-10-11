Here are three candidates who have already interviewed to be Rangers manager

A source confirmed Thursday evening that three candidates have interviewed to be the Texas Rangers’ next full-time manager.

Jayce Tingler, the Rangers assistant general manager who finished the season as the bench coach, interviewed Tuesday; Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde interviewed Thursday; and Houston Astros bench Joe Espada interviewed Thursday via phone.

Also expected to interview are Cleveland Indians first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., who played for the Rangers in 2005 and lives in Dallas, and Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as interim manager after Jeff Banister was fired Sept. 21.

The source said that the interviews could stretch beyond next week. The Rangers have scheduled their annual pro scouting meetings for Oct. 22-26 in Surprise, Ariz.