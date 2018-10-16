Rangers shuffle front office by adding Cubs’ head of strategic initiatives

General manager Jon Daniels said two days after the season that the Texas Rangers’ off-season business would not be on hold until a new manager is hired.

Among other things that needed attention was a vacancy and reshuffling in the front office, and that was addressed Tuesday with the hiring of a new assistant general manager.

Shiraz Rehman joined the Rangers after spending the past seven seasons working in baseball operations with the Chicago Cubs. He headed their strategic initiatives in 2018, but with the Rangers will have a series of duties under Daniels.

Daniels said that the Rangers would evaluate their analytics and technology, and Rehman likely will have his hands in that.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

His addition allows Daniels to move assistant GM Jayce Tingler, who is a candidate to replace Jeff Banister as manager, to the major-league coaching staff regardless of how the managerial search ends up.

Another assistant GM, Mike Daly, will shift his focus back to minor-league development and Latin America. Josh Boyd will continue in his role as assistant GM overseeing pro scouting.