A quiet Wednesday for Rangers could mean no managerial hire for another week

The good news Wednesday for the Texas Rangers is that no managerial candidates were subjected to the rainy, lousy weather that plagued the area.

A source said that the Rangers did not bring in anyone to vie for the vacancy, created when Jeff Banister was fired Sept. 21.

In the month since the regular season ended, sources have confirmed that the Rangers granted formal interviews to at least 10 candidates. The latest was Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, who interviewed Tuesday.

The Rangers could also interview Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward, Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke and Arizona Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell.

Bell is the brother of David Bell, who interviewed with the Rangers before being hired as the Cincinnati Reds’ manager. Their father is Buddy Bell, a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Barring a breakthrough the next few days, the Rangers might not hire their new manager until late next week after the general manager’s meetings Monday-Nov. 8 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Besides Shelton, the other candidates believed to still be under consideration are: Eric Chavez, assistant to the Los Angeles Angels’ GM; Don Wakamatsu, Rangers interim manager; Jayce Tingler, Rangers executive/coach; Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada; Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde; and Dusty Wathan, Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach.

The Rangers will potentially be juggling a candidate interview Friday along with decisions to make on 2019 club options for catcher Robinson Chirinos, right-hander Doug Fister and left-handers Martin Perez and Matt Moore.

Chirinos’ option for only $2.375 million will be exercised. The other three, though, could result in buyouts.

Also pending is official word on Elvis Andrus’ decision on the opt-out clause in his eight-year contract. He only has to inform the club if he intends to opt out, so, in this case, no news would be good news.

He is expected to stay with the Rangers for 2019.