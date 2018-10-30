Rangers reach double-digits in confirmed managerial candidates. Who is the latest?

Add another name to the lengthy list of candidates to be the next Texas Rangers manager.

A source confirmed that Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton interviewed Tuesday for the vacancy created Sept. 21 when Jeff Banister was fired. Shelton becomes the 10th confirmed candidate, and it is believed that Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward and Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke will also interview.

The additional interviews could push the Rangers’ managerial search into late next week. The annual general manager’s meetings are Nov. 5-8 in Carlsbad, Calif., and the Rangers would not introduce a new manager there.

Shelton has been the Twins’ bench coach for one season but a big-league coach for 14 seasons in addition to a minor-league manager for three seasons. He was a candidate to replace Paul Molitor as Twins manager before the club hired Rocco Baldelli.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Baldelli was one of the initial eight candidates to interview for the Rangers job. David Bell, who was hired by the Cincinnati Reds, and former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who will stay at MLB Network, are also no longer in the running.

Eric Chavez, the former big-league third baseman, interviewed last week while the Rangers were in Arizona for their annual pro-scouting meetings. The five remaining from the first eight candidates are Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu, Rangers executive/coach Jayce Tingler, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan.

Sources have also confirmed the first eight and Chavez.