Girardi bows out of running to be Reds’ manager. Is he also out of Rangers’ search?

Joe Girardi won’t be the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds, and it appears he won’t be the Texas Rangers’ next manager either.

Girardi told the intrepid Ken Rosenthal that he has pulled out of consideration for the Reds’ job, for which he was a finalist, and will remain at MLB Network. Rosenthal didn’t say if Girardi had withdrawn his name for the Rangers job, but it seems to be implied based on his intentions to remain a TV analyst.

The former New York Yankees manager is one of eight candidates to interview and one of the seven who interviewed at Globe Life Park. Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada interviewed by phone before the American League Championship Series.

The Astros were eliminated Thursday night in five games, making Espada available for an in-person interview.

The others who have interviewed are: Rangers assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu, San Francisco Giants farm director David Bell, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Rocco Baldelli and Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan.

A source said that the Rangers were in the process of narrowing the field to a group of finalists, and another source said that it seems unlikely that the Rangers would make their hire before leaving Monday for pro scouting meetings in Surprise, Ariz.

The Rangers also interviewed eight candidates in 2014 and narrowed the field to three finalists – Jeff Banister, Tim Bogar and Kevin Cash. Banister was hired Oct. 16, but his reign ended last month only 10 games shy of four full seasons.