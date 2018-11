The popular web video “Bad Lip Reading” is back.

Previous iterations of the digital short took aim at NFL players and coaches.

The latest version puts major league baseball front-and-center. And that includes ex-Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who was fired with several games to go in the regular season.

Fast forward to the 2:30 mark, and you can see the fictitious conversation between Banister and an umpire that takes place as the two argue.

