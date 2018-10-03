How the Cubs’ early exit could have a negative impact on the Rangers’ finances

The Chicago Cubs’ season came to a shocking end Tuesday night as they lost the National League wild-card game to the Colorado Rockies, 2-1 in 13 innings.

One loss wasn’t shocking, but the Cubs played well down the stretch only to lose a tiebreaker at Wrigley Field to the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central title and then be eliminated from the playoffs the next night.

The Cubs were up five games Sept. 2, in part because of how well Cole Hamels pitched after the Texas Rangers traded him in late July. The Cubs went 16-12 in September.

They’re at home today, and their front office is faced with a decision that will have a significant impact on the Rangers.

Theo Epstein and the rest of the Cubs’ brain trust must decide if they want to pick up the $20 million option on Hamels, who was brilliant in August (4-0 , 0.69 ERA) but more Rangers-like (0-3, 4.09 ERA) in September.

He was very good Tuesday over two innings of scoreless relief, and one school of thought was that if Hamels pitched well during an extended playoff run, the Cubs would have been left with no choice but to pick up the option.

They still might. If the Cubs keep Hamels, the Rangers would not be on the hook for a $6 million buyout. If the Cubs decline the option Hamels and let him become a free agent, the Rangers have to fork over that $6 million.

General manager Jon Daniels said on Tuesday that the Rangers have no intentions on going all-in in free agency this off-season. But they will be acquiring free agents to fill out the starting rotation, and $6 million could help them land a pitcher they like on a deal similar to what they give left-hander Mike Minor last off-season.





The Cubs have until five days after the World Series to decide on Hamels’ option but can make the decision sooner.