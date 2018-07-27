Rangers-Cubs deal for Hamels is done. Who did the Rangers get?

The Cole Hamels deal between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs became official Friday morning.
Here’s the full trade:
Rangers get Cubs right-hander Eddie Butler, Class A righty Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.
Cubs get Hamels and cash considerations that could total $8 million.
An agreement was reached Thursday night, but the deal wasn’t finalized until medical reports were evaluated and until MLB approved the money that was changing hands.
Butler will join the Rangers’ roster. He has missed a lot of this season with a groin injury and has worked only as a reliever, going 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 17 1/3 innings, but 39 of his 57 career appearances are as a starter.
Butler, 27, is a former top prospect of the Colorado Rockies and is under club contractual control through 2022.
Lacy, 23, has spent most of the season at Low A South Bend before recent bump to High A Myrtle Beach.
Comments