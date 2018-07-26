Rangers ace Cole Hamels traded to the Chicago Cubs, pending medicals

Cole Hamels is headed to the Chicago Cubs, pending medicals, according to multiple reports.

The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement to send the veteran left-hander to the Cubs in exchange for minor leaguers, the report states. The Rangers will pick up a “significant amount” of Hamels’ salary to complete the trade.

Hamels is making $23.5 million this season, and has a team option for $20 million with a $6 million buyout for next season.

Hamels emerged as a strong candidate to bolster the Cubs’ rotation on Thursday. For the Rangers, it made sense because Hamels could not block a trade to the Cubs.

The Cubs need rotation help with Yu Darvish on the disabled list, and right-hander Tyler Chatwood struggling of late.

Hamels, 34, is struggling, too, going 1-3 with a 10.23 ERA in his last five starts. But, for the Cubs, the belief is Hamels will be rejuvenated by joining an organization in the playoff mix and give a similar boost as to what Justin Verlander did for the Houston Astros last season.

Hamels is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts for the Rangers this season, but has been significantly better on the road than at Globe Life Park. He’s enjoyed postseason success, too, being named the 2008 World Series MVP.

In 16 postseason games, Hamels is 7-6 with 3.48 ERA.

The Rangers traded for Hamels in the middle of the 2015 season, and won two AL West titles with him. His best season came in 2016 when he was an All-Star and finished 15-5 with a 3.32 ERA over 32 starts.

For his career in Texas, Hamels went 38-21 with a 3.90 ERA over 88 starts.