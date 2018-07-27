Rangers react to Cole Hamels trade

The Texas Rangers traded Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. His teammates weighed in on the trade.
By
Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Texas Rangers

Rangers fans don't let heat scare them away

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.