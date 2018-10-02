Rangers coaching staff in limbo until new manager hired

Whoever becomes the next manager of the Texas Rangers could have the ability to hire an entire staff.

The Rangers told assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore that he won’t be returning, and told the rest of the coaches that their future with the club will not be decided until the new manager is hired.

That includes pitching coach Doug Brocail and hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, who were hired after the 2015 season to replace Mike Maddux and Dave Magadan.

The only two coaches who were brought onto the staff by former manager Jeff Banister were third-base coach Tony Beasley and bench coach Don Wakamatsu, finished the season as the interim manager.





Wakamatsu is under contract for next season, and Beasley is credited for helping with the resurgence of Rougned Odor and the breakthrough season by Jurickson Profar.

All coaches have been told that they can seek jobs rather than wait for a manager to be hired.