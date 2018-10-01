Five key issues the Texas Rangers must address this off-season

The annual post-mortem news conference on the Texas Rangers’ season is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, though much of what went wrong during the 67-95 campaign has already been documented.

The No. 1 contributing factor was the decision to enter into a rebuild rather than spend until the farm system is ready to start producing big-league players. Young players were given chances to play, and that isn’t going to change in 2019.

In terms of position players, the farm system has produced. Rougned Odor, Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Jurickson Profar, Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Leclerc all made significant contributions this season, and each was either originally drafted or signed as international free agents.

Note that there are no starting pitchers in that list, though the Rangers are hoping Yohander Mendez and Ariel Jurado can become rotation fixtures. Martin Perez has been in the organization longer than any Rangers player, but his future with the club is uncertain.

As the Rangers look to the off-season, they know where they need the most help. They also know that their farm system, while replenished through a number of summertime trades, is not ready to produce big leaguers.

Oh, and they don’t have a manager.

Here’s a look at five of the key issues facing the Rangers this off-season.

Find a manager

The Rangers could very well already have Jeff Banister’s replacement. Veterans Elvis Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo said they would have no problem if Don Wakamatsu was to be promoted from interim manager. Gallo also endorsed Wakamatsu. The Rangers, though, will look outside the organization. Daniels has given no timeline to have a manager in place, though it would be a surprise if the search stretched into November.

Build a rotation

Left-hander Mike Minor was one of the best free-agent signings in baseball last off-season, and he is the only starting pitcher who is assured of a spot in the 2019 rotation. The thought is that veteran right-hander Edinson Volquez will be ready after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and Mendez is out of options and likely to make the team. Then who? Adrian Sampson showed well in September. Perez will be an option. Daniels expects to go outside the organization, though a high-end free agent seems unlikely.

Beltre’s answer

The Rangers would welcome Adrian Beltre back, naturally, but his decision on whether to retire or play one more season can’t linger too long. If he returns, multiple positions and players would be affected, primarily Gallo, Profar, Choo and Willie Calhoun. If Beltre retires, the Rangers have more roster flexibility but one less right-handed bat and leader.

Outfield glut

The Rangers finished the season with eight outfielders on their expanded roster and with prospect Scott Heineman certain to be added to the 40-man roster this off-season to prevent exposure to the Rule 5 draft. Daniels told teams ahead of the July 31 trade deadline that he would be interested in moving one of the four left-handed-hitting corner outfielders, Choo, Gallo, Calhoun and Mazara. Delino DeShields is the team’s best defensive outfielder, but Gallo could end up playing some more games in center field.

Coaching staff

Wakamatsu expects to be with the Rangers next season even if he isn’t the manager. He is under contract after signing a multi-year deal last off-season to be the bench coach. Beyond that, though, is up in the air. Daniels was planning to discuss each coach’s future in the coming days. But the coaches might also be at the mercy of the new manager, and all those who could be retained will be allowed to look for jobs ahead rather than face uncertainty under a new regime.