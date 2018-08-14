How much impact would a third DL stint have as Beltre mulls another season?

The official temperature at first pitch Monday night was 77 degrees. Fahrenheit.

That’s downright chilly, and, indeed, sweatshirts and jackets could be seen at Globe Life Park. The damp air, courtesy of four days’ worth of rain, might have contributed to the brutal cold snap.

Alas, rain won’t be an issue after a mere 100 more Texas Rangers home games. The place across Randol Mill is supposed to come with a retractable roof for days like Monday, and for all those scorching days that hit every summer and are to hit this weekend.

Will Adrian Beltre be hitting? It doesn’t look good.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

1. It appears as though the Rangers won’t be trading Beltre after all, unless a contender wants to gamble on him being healthy at some point in September and throughout the playoffs.





His left hamstring is at it again. He has already been on the disabled list twice this season because of it, basically costing him a month. He missed 12 games the first time his left hamstring grabbed him and 16 the next time.

The Rangers, for what it’s worth, went 15-13. How will they fare if/when Beltre hits the DL for a third time at some point this week?

That seems likely after he pulled up but scored nonetheless in the eighth inning. He will be stuffed into an MRI tube Tuesday and will receive the verdict later in the day.

The Rangers could play a man short Tuesday and wait until after the off day Wednesday to determine if they need to make a move. It’s possible the MRI will show only a very mild strain that Beltre could attempt to play through.

Judging by what the media was told about his state of mind (not happy) before the clubhouse was closed, this one feels like a DL.

The Rangers have 42 games remaining this season, and it would take a Grade 2 or worse to end Beltre’s season. If the DL is needed, Sept. 1 might be a good target for him to return.

And returning is going to be his plan. For this season. That’s just who he is.

But how would a third DL stint — his fifth the past two seasons — factor into his decision about playing in 2019, you know, when he turns 40 in early April?

The body doesn’t seem to be working the way it did when he was 37. What rated as nuisances a few years ago can no longer be managed the way they once were.

Beltre is as tough as anyone, but it doesn’t appear as if his body is going to behave any differently going forward.

How much more of this does he want to take?

2. Bartolo Colon rebounded after a messy two-run first inning, which included an admitted misread of a flyball by right fielder Joey Gallo. It was a hard-hit flyball, by the way.





But Colon allowed only one more run in the next four innings and walked away with career win No. 247. He will continue to get starts the rest of the season.

The Rangers, though, might not give him a ton of innings.

He was lifted after 79 pitches in favor of Eddie Butler, part of the return in the Cole Hamels trade. The Rangers need to see Butler, perhaps even try to build him up, and one way to do that is to piggy-back him with Colon.

They have a chance to do that with a couple starter-reliever pairings the rest of the month, and a couple others once rosters expand in September.

Left-hander Yohander Mendez could piggy-back Mike Minor, for instance.

It’s worth watching Colon’s starts the rest of the way to A) see the marvel that is Colon and B) see who might be bidding for a rotation spot in 2019.

3. A trade that was billed as purchasing a pitching prospect has also produced a primary late-innings set-up man.





Cory Gearrin was brought over from the San Francisco Giants, along with outfielder Austin Jackson and prospects Jason Bahr. The Rangers took on Jackson’s remaining salary ($4.3 million) for Bahr, and then released Jackson.

Gearrin, though, is finding a niche late in games. He worked the eighth inning Monday, working around two two-out singled by getting the switch-hitting Eduardo Escobar to hit a tapper in front of the plate.

Escobar was batting left-handed against the right-handed Gearrin, who said that his mix of sinker, slider and changeup have helped him get out lefties. For a reliever to work late in winnings situations, he has to get all hitters out.

And Gearrin has been working late in winning situations. Seven of his past eight appearances have come in Rangers victories, and he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th innings in the lone loss.

Gearrin comes with one more year of control before free agency. He’s making only $1.68 million this season, so he could about twice that in 2019.

He will be a trade candidate next season in his walk year and possibly in the off-season if the Rangers decide they don’t want to pay him north of $3 million.

Whichever team has him will be better off for it.