Again? Beltre could be headed to DL for third time in 2018

Third baseman Adrian Beltre is staring at a third trip to the 10-day disabled list this season after straining his left hamstring late Monday in the Texas Rangers’ 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Beltre singled to start the eighth inning, moved to second on a wild pitch and made a good read on a blooper by Robinson Chirinos. It fell for a hit and Beltre scored without a play at the plate, but he pulled up noticeably between third base and home.

The Rangers removed him from the game to start the ninth inning, with Jurickson Profar taking over a third.

Beltre, 39, will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday. He did not speak to the media before the Rangers’ clubhouse was closed, but he was said to be very discouraged by the injury.

Beltre was on the DL twice in the first half of the season because of strains in the left hamstring. His first stint was from April 28 to May 8 and cost him 12 games. He returned only a week later and was out May 14-May 31, but the Rangers went 9-7 without him.

His single Monday gave him 3,137 career hits, four shy of Tony Gwynn for 18th on the all-time hits list and five shy of Robin Yount for 17th. He played in career game No. 2,900, which is 14th-most in MLB history.