Colon makes MLB history as Rangers rout Mariners

Bartolo Colon finally reached the accomplishment that brought him back for a 21st MLB season, and now no pitcher from Latin America has more victories than Big Sexy.

Colon allowed four runs in seven innings Tuesday night and was the beneficiary of a huge game for the Texas Rangers’ offense in an 11-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

The win was No. 246 of Colon’s career, moving him out of a tie with Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez. Colon, who had lost five straight starts, passed Juan Marichal for most wins (244) by a pitcher from the Dominican Republic in June.

Colon trailed 3-0 after the third inning before the Rangers scored four times in the third, once in the fifth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Colon pitched to the score, throwing strikes and letting plays be made behind him.

He also made a few of his own, including fielding a bunt to throw out the speedy Dee Gordon and then robbing Gordon of an RBI hit in the seventh by snaring a line drive back to the mound.





Rougned Odor, the reigning American League Player of the Week, drove in two runs in the third and hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Felix Hernandez, who allowing a career-high-tying 11 runs.

Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and Adrian Beltre took Hernandez deep in the sixth.