Colon one win shy of MLB milestone

Next up for Bartolo Colon is the record he has pursued into his mid-40s.

He passed Juan Marichal two weeks ago to become the all-time leader in career wins (244) by a native of the Dominican Republic and late Saturday caught Nicaragua-born Dennis Martinez for most wins (245) by a native of Latin America.

The 45-year-old Colon allowed three runs in five-plus innings as the Texas Rangers rallied from an early hole to blow out the Chicago White Sox 13-4.

Colon's next win will leave him alone at the top.

"It's not easy to do, especially with so many good pitchers from those countries," said third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is also from the Dominican Republic. "It's not easy to do, passing Pedro Martinez, passing Marichal and now tying Dennis Martinez. Hopefully he can break that in his next start."

It wasn't easy for Colon on a hot night against a free-swinging White Sox team. They jumped on him early but failed to score in the first inning thanks to shortstop Elvis Andrus throwing home to cut down a run.

But Chicago scored twice in the second, and Colon was lucky to escape with minimal damage. He threw 42 pitches as he uncharacteristically struggled to throw strikes. Tony Barnette started to warm up in the bullpen.

"I was having a little problem getting control of my pitches," Colon said. "I was trying my best. When I was facing Leury [Garcia], I thought if I didn't get that guy out, I was going out. Thank goodness he made an out and I was able to stay in the game."

Colon breezed through the next three innings but left after Matt Davidson started the sixth with a home run to cut the Rangers' lead to 5-3. Jesse Chavez allowed a homer in relief, and Jose Leclerc bailed out the Rangers once again in the eighth.

The offense then plated seven runs in their half of the eighth to break open a two-run game. There was no doubt at that point that Colon (5-5) was one step closer to reaching his ultimate goal.

He is pleased to be tied for the most wins by a Latin-born pitcher.

"It's an honor to be tied with Dennis Martinez," Colon said. "My mind was always on Marichal and Dennis Martinez, and I've got those."